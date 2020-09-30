Dancehall Star Charly Black Reacts To Daughter Acing Her CSEC Exams

Charly Black is a proud dad right now.

“Rich This Year” singer Charly Black seems to be all smiles after his daughter scored phenomenally well in the most recent CSEC examinations sat earlier in the year. For many Caribbean parents, the results from the CSEC examinations are the ultimate gauges of how their child has matured academically over their five years of study. Clearly, Alicia Mendez, who is the eldest daughter of the deejay, made great use of her time at the Holland High School in Trelawny. She walked away with a total of 9 passes, earning a whopping seven ones and two twos. The result is truly something, especially when one considers the rough year that students have been made to face as a result of the deadly strain of coronavirus.

Alicia secured Grade ones in the challenging subjects of Mathematics, English, Information Technology, Electronic Document Preparation, Office Administration, Principles of Accounts, and Principles of Business. Her twos came in the form of Human and Social Biology and Social Studies.

A proud Charly Black allowed his emotions to run free when he took to Instagram to share an image of his princess as well as her results. “Keep up the great work Alicia. I love you,” he penned along with the following relatable hashtags: #prouddad #lifestillakeep #cxcresults.

Nearly four thousand of the deejay’s Instagram followers showered the post with likes. Meanwhile, over a hundred hopped into the comment section for more intimate congratulations. Reggae singer and father of two Romain Virgo said, “Love this bro!!!” Pop Style Music crowned young Alicia a “Stargirl.” Bling Dawg left a flurry of praying emoji, presumably signifying just how much of a blessing the results are.

While the deejay did not reveal what is next on the agenda for the scholar, it is more than likely that she will strive at whatever she puts her mind to.

Charly Black has been steadily spending time with his family, with one of his previous posts showing him at a beach in Rio Bueno, Trelawny, with his other kids. He captioned the post, “CHILLING WITH THE FAMILY,” along with his current hashtag being used to promote his new song, “Life Still A Keep.”