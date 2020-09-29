R. Kelly Fans Demonstrate In Brooklyn Amid Reports His Attacker Was Transferred

R. Kelly perhaps got the most loyal fans.

Robert Sylvester Kelly better, better known as R. Kelly, has seen better days, and his core fans are working their hardest to get him back to that happy place. Rumors of his love for underage girls stem all the way back into the 90s when he dated a then-teenage Aaliyah. With numerous other young girls coming forward via the two-part Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, the R&B crooner was subsequently locked up on charges of sexual crimes. These charges include pedophilia, abuse, and predatory behavior toward women. The singer, classified as one of the greatest R&B talents alive, was subsequently hit with a social cancellation, as fans and media outlets distanced themselves from his music.

It’s safe to say that the year-long detainment has not been easy for the “Bump N’ Grind” singer, who was actually attacked by a fellow inmate while in his Illinois jail cell. Still, the attack was not enough for the singer to be granted an immediate release by Judge Harry Leinenweber. While his lawyers work tirelessly to find a weak point, his fans have taken to the streets of Brooklyn and Chicago to plead the innocence of their star, meanwhile casting blame on Sony, who they classify as “the real pedophiles.”

Actor Michael Rapaport captured and shared a video of what took place in Brooklyn. “Real time in BROOKLYN right now like currently. A Free R.Kelly Rally in Fort Greene Park. This is NOT A DRILL,” the actor wrote in the caption.

“Justice For R. Kelly ‘Due Process” was the message on one of the banners being held by protestors. Another man used a megaphone to chant that “Sony Records is the real pedophiles.” Possibly hinting that the company has a hand in Kelly being unable to make bail. “Where were the parents?” was one of the questions being asked by many persons defending the singer for his actions over the years.

The street protests are only spinoffs of what has been taking place online, as many persons justify that the singer deserves fair treatment.