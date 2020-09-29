Lil Tjay Picks Up A W As Debut “True 2 Myself” Goes Platinum

Lil Tjay gets a big win after his debut album True 2 Myself goes platinum.

19-year-old Bronx rapper Lil Tjay is showing that the only numbers that truly matter are those sales and the ultimate cash payout that arrives after the curtain calls on the first week. He recently took to Instagram to speak on the recent accomplishments of his debut album True 2 Myself, which includes it being certified platinum by the RIAA. This comes just days before the one-year mark of the project, which was released in October 2019.

In a post dripping with humility and gratitude, he wrote, “It’s crazy this Sh** feels unreal, my first n only album ‘RUE 2 MYSELF’ certified platinum.” He continued by thanking fans along with promising new music. “BIG THANKS 2 YALL I PROMISE TO MAKE THE NEXT ONE BIGGER N BETTER !” He has not yet confirmed when said new music will arrive, but 2 weeks ago, Lil Tjay hinted that he is working on getting his mind right before dropping any new music. “I know I ain’t drop music in a while. I just been trynna get my head straight… things soon get back in full rotation,” he wrote. Fans have recommended that he takes all the time he needs, especially since he only recently dropped offa another project titled State of Emergency.

The self-proclaimed Prince of New York has seen his career mature handsomely since getting his break in 2017. The rise in fame and fortune also saw him going against other rappers from New York, most notably Tekashi 6ix9ine, for the top spot as the King of New York. With the struggle for who will run New York seemingly up for grabs, a shiny platinum record will definitely push the young rapper one step closer to being the head honcho.