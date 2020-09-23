Charlamagne Tha God Apologize To Angela Yee Over Gucci Mane Interview A Year Later

Charlamagne Tha God has finally apologized to Angela Yee for his interview with Gucci Mane,

The infamous interview caused a rift between The Breakfast Club co-hosts in October last year. Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy have kept listeners entertained and informed for the last decade as they help them wake up to the freshest tunes and latest hip hop news in the morning. The show is famous for putting artists in the hot seat during their featured interviews, but one that took place in October 2019 left one of the team feeling hot and bothered as opposed to the guest.

Whilst chatting with Charlamagne, Gucci Mane alleged that he had been banned from The Breakfast Club since 2016 because he claimed that Angela had wanted to hook up with him. Angela has denied that she was interested in Guwop and felt betrayed when Charlamagne didn’t defend her, causing tension between them and reducing their relationship from friends to just colleagues. Charlamagne has now admitted, however, that he can see why Angela was upset and has finally said sorry.

Sitting down with DJ Vlad, the Charleston radio personality said, “I don’t feel like you should be responsible for something that somebody else says in an interview… Gucci said that. That’s the way he felt because he was responding to something me and Angela Yee did on the radio.” He then compared the situation to the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith scenario with August Alsina. But despite feeling that he was not personally responsible for Gucci’s words, Charlamagne Tha God did apologize to his co-host. “Me and Angela Yee have worked together for almost ten years. If me and Angela Yee weren’t necessarily on the best of terms I could see why she would feel I’m not her friend,” he said. “I literally just apologized to Angela Yee for that. Like, literally yesterday.”

Time will tell if Angela has accepted.