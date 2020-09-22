Skillibeng Drops Dark Visual For His Gritty New Banger “YK Dat Guh” – Watch It

Skillibeng sends warning shots in a dark gritty cinematic visual for “YK Dat Guh.”

Eastsyde leader Skillibeng shot to the top of dancehall this year came by no surprise as the St. Thomas native consistently delivers on every new single he released. Ever since his inception as a dancehall artiste, Skillibeng has been producing consistent hits and quality music videos. He has added another to his discography today with the arrival of his latest release, “YK Dat Guh.” The exciting accompanying visuals follow a screenplay born of the minds of Akeelia and Tevin Richards.

Skillibeng appears as an inmate being escorted to another location when the transfer is intercepted by his goons, who set out to rescue him from police custody. In one clip, the deejay who was orange-clad from head to toe like a true prisoner gave us a taste of his motorcycle skills when he popped a wheelie. The music video was directed by KD Visuals, who has become a regular curator of Skillbeng’s creative visuals.

The single “YK Dat Guh” was produced by Tevino Richards of YGF Records, who also served as one of the screenwriters of the music video, as well as other affiliating labels 1Govament and Hemton Music Production. As we’ve come to expect, Skillibeng unleashed an onslaught of fiery, off-bar rhymes on the track, spewing witty lyrics in his signature atypical flow.

“Mi distribution ’cause a quick diffusion / To how mi maneuver tun dem inna loser / Mi nuh wish dat but mi sick fi true dawg / Lyrics inna plural, gi dem suda / Gi some riddim food and tun dem inna chune wah soun unusual,” Skillibeng deejays on the track.

“YK Dat Guh” follows the video for Skillibeng’s previous single “Love Shoot” which was released on September 6th. It has accumulated over 100K views in just over two weeks while the visuals released today (September 22) has already amassed sixty percent of that in just a short few hours. Check out the new single and the dope music video now.