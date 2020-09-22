Kodak Black Sues Bureau Of Prisons For Torture, Says He Was Forced To Defecate Himself

Kodak Black is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for gross mistreatment where he alleges he was forced to defecate on himself.

Since being incarcerated at the federal prison in Kentucky, Kodak Black has made several complaints about the inhumane treatment he has been enduring. Along with his numerous social media rants about his prison-life woes, which includes him allegedly being beaten by guards and made a spectacle of much to his mortifying disgrace, Kodak’s lawyer has been threatening to sue the institution that oversees the United States penitentiaries for months.

Now that attorney Bradford Cohen has finally come to make good on that promise, together with the rapper’s other legal counsels, Jonathan Schwarts and Robert Buschel, he is suing the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the warden, and the institution itself for the guards’ unlawful torment of Kodak Black. The rapper has alleged that he has been beaten and humiliated on a number of occasions.

In addition to the torture, Kodak Black is also suing for violation of his own religious right. According to court documents, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is a Hebrew Israelite, but he is allegedly being denied access to a rabbi to practice his faith while other inmates get access to the clergy.

Kodak Black was transferred to Big Sandy federal prison in Kentucky on October 19, 2019, after he was involved in a fight with an inmate at his previous detention facility. A guard was reportedly injured in the altercation, which is what Kodak believes spurred on the first “gang beating” when he arrived. Since then, he has continuously complained about unwarranted harsh punishments and unprovoked mistreatment. Kodak even spoke publicly about his belief that there is a large conspiracy brewing against him that runs deeper than just the whims of prison guards.

One of the items outlined in the rapper’s lawsuit was the time guards allegedly placed him on his knees while he was soaking wet and wearing just his underwear. Kodak says this led to emotional distress, physical harm, and of course, humiliation. He also mentioned one occasion where he was placed on a 4-point restraint in a backless lightweight gown for over 6 hours. The rapper had no access to a bathroom during the torture, which caused him to excrete waste on himself. According to TMZ, medical records confirm that it also led to his mouth, bleeding, vomiting, and lacerations.

As attorney Bradford Cohen previously promised, he is petitioning to have his client moved to a lower-security prison, which will also enable Kodak Black rapper to enroll in a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program. In addition, he is suing for damages and wants legal fees to be paid as well. Cohen accused several state and federal authorities of abuse and corruption towards his client when he inferred that he has more than enough for his case in early June. We will keep you updated as this story develops.