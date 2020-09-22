Gunna Getting Roasted On Twitter For Massive Weight Loss

Gunna seems to have shed some pounds and some folks are still not happy.

There is practically no escaping Twitter’s goons/trolls when they are in full effect, and rapper Gunna knows this all too well. The 27-year-old previously received a thrashing when an old clip of himself on Crime Stopper started to make the rounds. Sadly, apart from his accusations of being a snitch, a recurring theme for the rapper’s trolls seems to be his weight. He has had to endure claims of being overweight for years, but one would believe that the accusations would stop after the rapper’s very noticeable weight loss.

Yet the naysayers seemingly received a recent jolt of excitement following the release of Coi Leray’s track “Slide,” which he features on. Gunna has been promoting the clips from the music video on his social media page. However, those posts have sadly provided the perfect catalyst for an increase in the Gunna slanders. He shot back at his haters in one of his recent posts, when he took to Instagram to share a doubletake of himself sitting on the tailgate of an SUV. “I permanently dgaf,” came the caption.

The caption was quickly converted into hurtful jabs as one person wrote, “Permanently hungry asf,” before dropping a steady stream of food emojis. One person hinted that he might actually be doing a bit of damage to his ride by sitting on the tailgate. “Gunna finna break his car,” came the comment. However, not everyone was down for the slanderous comments, and they quickly came to his defense. One person wrote, “ima throw a brick at anyone who makes fun of Gunna.”

You can check out a few of the other comments below.

this not even funny pic.twitter.com/YozSfAoLJ6 — Abdi ? (@JrWave19) September 20, 2020

This shit over Gunna’s weight was never funny. If it wasn’t funny with Lizzo, then it ain’t funny with him neither. https://t.co/4FMphEvnwJ — YSW (@jalenjwt) September 20, 2020

You guys only care when it’s a male like gunna but when it’s lizzo you’ll all be demonising her for her weight. https://t.co/VPs7SD7Cxw — tee? (@tracey_km_) September 22, 2020

Y y’all be on Gunna ding ding he not even fat…if anything it seem like he losing weight to me.. — #Thug? (@tayhndrxx) September 21, 2020

gunna was never really fat and he looks like he lost weight i never understood these jokes https://t.co/EBL6s0Z5wS — girlie (@choketramp) September 21, 2020