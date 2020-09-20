Ari Fletcher Addresses Bizarre Voicemail Into On Moneybagg Yo’s “Brain Dead” Single

Ari Fletcher has made her musical debut on her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo’s new song “Brain Dead.”

Dating Moneybagg Yo for the better part of 9 months has led to a feature on her man’s new album. On Friday Moneybagg dropped his joint project with Blac Youngsta entitled Code Red. The 13-track feature includes collaborations with DaBaby, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Big Homiie G, Lil Migo, and even a cameo by Miss Ari Fletcher.

The word “Braindead” was all over Twitter last night as social media listened to the track of the same that involved Moneybagg Yo reminiscing about his lover. Summer Walker provides the intro for the song, but it is a voicemail from Ari that closes off the track and offers some insight into her relationship with the “Said Sum” rapper. The 25-year-old begins sweetly by asking her boyfriend to call her back, but gradually gets agitated when it appears that he is ignoring her requests.

“Call me the f*** back, drop your location, something, I’m gonna beat your ass, you got me f***ed up / Call me back now / I’m sick of this s***, like, I’m done, I don’t know why you always do this s*** to me,” she can be heard saying. When The Shade Room reported on the track, their post’s comment section was filled with IG users saying that this is the reason why they will never leave voicemail messages again. According to Ari Fletcher, the voicemail was recorded specifically for the song and is not something she would do in real life.

“The voicemails aren’t real. We recorded it for the song. Do I really strike you as the type of bitch to leave a voicemail Unamused face Lol,” she wrote on Twitter.

Aside from teasing the public about her “rap” debut, Ari Fletcher recently shared with her fans on IG Live that she had undergone an experimental plastic surgery procedure to place a “permanent bra” inside her chest. The Orbix Breast Support System, which places a silicone insert between the breast tissue and muscle to provide a permanent lift, is not yet approved by the FDA.