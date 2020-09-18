Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Silence On Chief’s Baby Mama Outing Him For Poop Fetish

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally speaking out on some embarrassing allegations from Chief Keef’s baby mama.

Slim Danger, the mother of Chief Keef’s child, appeared on the No Jumper podcast, hosted by Celina Powell along with her friend Aliza, and spilled all the tea on Odell Beckham Jr.’s sexual preferences—and we should all be thankful that’s all she spilled. The pornographic actress and model claimed that she “allegedly” using the term to avoid any lawsuits, hooked up with Odell, and encountered some pretty unique fetish requests from the football star. She starts the story off by getting right to the point that everyone seems to be talking about. “He loves to be sh*tted on,” she says matter-of-factly.

“He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, ‘Make sure you don’t have any underwear, don’t take a shower for twenty-four hours,’” she explains. She goes on, “He was like, ‘Take a picture of you sh*tting.’ I was like, alright, f**k, I can do that. I took a whole video, b*tch!” She also claimed that once it comes down to it, she was unable to defecate on command for Odell. The claims have, of course, blown up the internet, sparking jokes and memes that take an already cringe-worthy story as far as it can go.

Of course, Slim could be fabricating this story to top Aliza’s recent claim that Trey Songz urinated on her without her consent, or simply to go viral, in which case she has succeeded. OBJ has apparently decided to take the whole spectacle lightly, making a joke about the claim on his social media. Posting a picture of himself mid-run on the football field, he captioned the shot, “Can’t knock me off my pivot…no matter what shxts thrown my way”. Odell is even interacting with followers in the comment section of his post, keeping up with the poop-related humor. Luckily, most of us never have to know whether this tidbit about ODB is true.

Odell Beckham Jr. did an interview with Uninterrupted podcast where he revealed that he and his friends laughed about the accusations. “Of every rumor and situation, all the bullsh*t I’ve dealt with in my career, this was the funniest sh*t,” the NFL player said. “I have never, ever in my life heard this one. I couldn’t even believe it.”