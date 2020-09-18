Lil Tecca Recruits Lil Uzi Vert For “Dolly” Off New Album “Virgo World”

Lil Tecca and Lil Uzi Vert link up on the new single “Dolly.”

Lil Tecca’s debut studio album Virgo World is finally here to prove that the rapper has the moxie to follow up his 2019 We Love You Tecca mixtape, which skyrocketed near to the top of the Billboard 200 charts. With features from the likes of Skrillex, Internet Money, Lil Durk, and Polo G, it can be said that the album is already laying on the pressure. While Tecca has some a few bangers on the 19 track compilation, it seems it’s the Lil Uzi Vert collab titled “Dolly that has been turning the most heads since the drop mere hours ago. The song is blessed with a slowly progressive trap beat, which both Tecca and Uzi work their talents over.

Lil Tecca keeps his flow smooth but interesting, by labeling himself as a designer while asking to be called ‘TecArmani. The line is a complete contrast to the Adidas getup the 18-year-old is sporting in the Cole Bennett directed and edited music video. However, it doesn’t matter since Lil Uzi Vert seems to be the one donning the more elaborate getup and dance moves as he delivers a scorcher of a verse. “I stay with 30 in my clip, looking for me ain’t gonna find sh*t/ Money on me while I buy sh*t/ My girl liking girls on girls am gonna buy sh*t / she said that weakness was kindness,” Uzi raps.

Cole Bennett has been having a lot of fun with his VHS effect in his last couple of videos. He uses the same effect to overlay the shockingly beautiful green hairstyles and naked-looking bodysuits the human dolls are rocking in the visuals.

You can check out the old yet futuristic music video below.