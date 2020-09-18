Justin Bieber Recruits Chance The Rapper For “Holy” Single

Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper have taken fans to a better place with their new song, “Holy.”

Bieber shows his spiritual side as the gospel-inspired chords spark the beginning of the track. The chords provide the perfect melody for Justin to use his most frequent technique of repetition as a way to express just how calm and comforting it is to be in the arms of someone who loves you. Bieber lays down his supple vocals, as he sings throughout the chorus. “When you hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy.” Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber have proven that they share beautiful musical chemistry, and this is duplicated on “Holy,” with Chance also attempting a bit of singing before delivering his uplifting verse.

The diverse music video is with packed representation from most major ethnic groups. The acting in “Holy” his definitely enough to jerk a few tears, which is a complete 360 from all the fun of Dj Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar” video, which he starred in. The trailer goes as follows Justin Bieber, who works as an oil miner, and his lady, who is a nurse at a nursing home, are made to face tremendous economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19. However, it’s not all bad, as Justin and his lady are blessed with some light from an unlikely source.

The Colin Tilley directed music video features acting from Ryan Destiny, Wilmer Valderrama. You can check it out below.