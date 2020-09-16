Young Thug Take A Dig At YFN Lucci After Accidentally Firing Gun At Video Shoot

Young Thug got something to say to YFN Lucci after he accidentally fired a gun on set his video shoot.

The beef between Atlanta rappers YFN Lucci and Young Thug chugged on today as Thugger shaded Lucci for almost accidentally smoking someone while on the set of one of his music video shoots. The short clip begins Lucci in a greenscreen studio along with three other persons. The rapper can be seen fiddling with the foldable mini rifle, and all seems calm before one of the other members on set steps in to assist him. It is at this time that a single round is let off, sending everyone scampering and Lucci with a truly surprised look on his face.

Luckily the rapper was pointing the gun to the floor when the shot was fired, minimizing damage only to the set. We are unsure of who leaked the video, but it was definitely a gift to Young Thug, who quickly hopped on to Twitter to tweet: “Put that gun down son.”

Thugger did not namedrop his rival, nor did he tag him to the post. However, the timing of the tweet is a direct correlation to the actions of the “Everyday We Lit” rapper. Issues between the two stem all the way back to 2017 when Thug declared himself the new Tupac, and since then, there have been threats and antics from both sides of the fence. Lucci made some pretty bold claims of sleeping with Jerrika Karlae, Thug’s fiancée, something which Mrs. Thugger denied. The YSL Records top man claimed that the only reason he did not put out a hit on his rival was that he liked the way he took care of his family.

One of the recent disrespectful acts came when one of the members of the YSL camp, Yak Gotti, found Lucci’s car in a parking lot and decided to snap a photo while being on top of it. Lucci has never been hesitant to reply to Thugger, so fans can be on the lookout for when that happens. For now, it seems he needs to answer a couple of questions from his fans as to why there was a loaded gun on the set of a music video, quite bizarre, and a recipe for trouble if you ask most persons.