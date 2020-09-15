Taraji P. Hensen Slips Into Tiny White Bikini For Her 50th Birthday Celebration

Taraji P. Henson slipped into a tiny white bikini on a yacht as she celebrated her 50th birthday.

Taraji P. Henson passed a milestone this past week, and she celebrated in style. Believe it or not, the woman behind Cookie Lyon is now a part of the 50 Club. The feisty actress, whose name comes from the Swahili word for “hope,” acknowledged five decades on Earth on Friday and made sure that the day was given the gravitas it deserved. Taraji chose to spend the big day on a catamaran, surrounded by those she loves. The ocean excursion gave her the opportunity to don a white two-piece bathing suit that showed off her figure and left all who saw the pictures in disbelief that she wasn’t actually half her age.

The actress’s trainer, Mike T., has described the Oscar nominee as extremely disciplined in the gym and the type of person who tries even harder when told she can’t do something. The two hours of weight training and cardio that she does seven days a week has surely paid off based on the bikini snaps.

Mary J. Blige was one of the guests in attendance at the bash where shots were drunk, and dancing was the order of the day. The photos that the Empire star posted on the ‘gram were captioned with, “Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY,” and received more than 1 million likes. Amongst those who commented and wished her birthday greetings were Halle Berry, Ludacris, Jill Scott, Jennifer Hudson, Toya Jackson, Common, and Marlon Wayans.

Fifty is set to be a big year in Taraji p. Henson’s life as she headlines her own show as Cookie. The character proved so popular among fans that she will be reprised in the Empire spin-off that centers around the queen bee. In addition to starring in the series, Taraji will also be producing.