Reggae Singer Jesse Royal And His Girlfriend Kandi King Announces Pregnancy

Jesse Royal and his smoking hot girlfriend Kandi are expecting a new addition to their family.

Reggae crooner Jesse Royal confirmed he and his current girlfriend, Kandi King, are expecting their first child. The pair shared the good news on Sunday to plenty of love and well wishes from fans and celebrity friends. “The blessings just keep piling. Eternal Love @kingkandi #WordsCantExpress #LoveLife #YaliLiklSister” Royal wrote below a photo of the two at the beach. Kandi’s baby bump is visible under her rasta colored swimsuit, and the copy also revealed that the pair was, in fact, expecting a girl.

Kandi King, who is an entrepreneur and director at Xaymaca International, shared the news on her Instagram and Twitter also, switching up the current viral “Period” challenge and using her growing baby bump to form the capital P. Over on Instagram, she shared another beach pic of the pair with the caption, “The best is yet to come,” adding a heart and pregnant emoji while tagging her beau. Royal wrote in response, “Sooooo In Love Withh u and all that u are Kweeen! Can’t wait for this bundle of Joy!!”

This will be King’s first child and Royal’s second, as he welcomed a daughter Yali, with then-girlfriend, Lea back in 2016. Meanwhile, several of their celebrity friends have since sent congratulatory messages, among them Tami Chynn-Mitchell, Naomi Cowan, Charly Black, and Iba Mahr. New dancehall sensation Kemar Highcon said, “Blessings Mi Fam! Jah Richest blessings”, while friend and fellow reggae crooner Romain Virgo, who just welcomed twin girls with his wife, wrote, “To God be the Glory my brother! Congratulations.”

The big reveal came as a surprise to many, who were still processing Jesse’s birthday message to his “karnival kween” posted back in July. “U have helped me grow in ways that I’m forever grateful for Inna real life! U are truly such a selfless, loving, faithful, thoughtful, transparent individual and on another level such a huge inspiration to me”, Jesse wrote, hinting at their romance.