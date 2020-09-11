T.I. Reunites With Young Thug On New Song “Ring” – Listen

T.I. reunited with Young Thug for a new all Atlanta single “Ring.”

We haven’t been hearing much on the music front from both Atlanta natives so when they do get together in the studio and drop something, you can almost always expect some heat. Their new single “Ring” packs enough punch for us to want a collaborative album which they both hinted towards in the past. T.I. and Young Thug previously collaborated on their 2014 single “About the Money” which is featured on TIP’s Paperwork project.

Both T.I. and Thugger are currently in album modes as the King of the South is currently working on his next album which follows his 2018 LP Dime Trap. Thug’s next album will be called Punk, for which he has yet to give a release date. In a recent interview, he revealed that the project will give fans a deeper look into his real life and even compared it to Tupac Shakur.