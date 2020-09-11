Doja Cat Explains To Fat Joe Why She Would Never Beef With Nas

Doja Cat says she would never beef with Nas.

Fat Joe welcomed Doja Cat on the most recent episode of his Instagram Live show, diving into her 2020 plans and brewing rap feud. Last month, veteran emcee Nas dropped a controversial Doja diss on his new track “Ultra Black,” which he later claimed was not meant as disrespect. Though she feigned outrage at first, the “Juicy” singer doubled back on that stance, saying she grew up listening to Nas and was glad to be noticed by him. “I f*****g love Nas, it’s all water under the bridge. I don’t give a s***. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you,” Doja Cat said.

If 2001’s “Ether” is a reliable reference point, Nas is undefeated in the rap game anyway, and Doja says we’d never see her respond to his lyrical jab. Trolling the situation a bit though, she had teased that her next single would be “Ni**** Ain’t S***” (which spells NAS abbreviated) while not confirming whether or not it was a diss song. She had an update on new music for her fans, divulging additional details to Joe on her upcoming projects. Doja says her third album is now complete, but she stayed mum on further details such as a title or release date.

Doja Cat says that she loves Nas and doesn’t know why he dissed her (@fatjoe show) pic.twitter.com/oR5g4Clxgq — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) September 10, 2020

In an appearance at last month’s VMA’s, she spilled that fans can look forward to a variety of sounds on the record, including house, funk, dancehall, and afrobeat. In the meantime, fans can hit replay on her Chloe x Halle (“Do It” Remix), and Ozuna (“Del Mar” feat. Sia) assists, continuing on her collaborative winning streak. The Cat seems to have the Midas touch on joint tracks, and she shared that she’s eyeing Nicki Minaj for a second song link up as well as Billie Eilish, SZA, Pharrel and Ariana Grande for future tracks.