Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit Back At Blueface & Trippie Redd Trolling Him Over Album Sales

Tekashi 6ix9ine is hitting back at Blueface and Trippie Redd for trolling him over his low album sales.

Music fans are waiting for midnight when it will be revealed how TattleTales performed during its first week. The album dropped on September 4th after the convicted rapper released three singles during his time on house arrest, one of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With that in mind, and the headlines which Tekashi 6ix9ine has been grabbing, it was expected that TattleTales would open strongly, but that changed when HitsDailyDouble announced its predictions. The projections for the sophomore studio offering from the “Tutu” rapper declined rapidly from 150,000 to around 40,000, which would constitute the album as a flop. Although the official numbers have not yet been revealed, that figure would place the album at around 6th position on the US Billboard 200 chart.

There have, of course, been worse debuts. One simply has to remember Blueface dropping his album, Find the Beat, in March, and selling only 13,000 copies. 6ix9ine mocked the “Holy Moly” rapper heavily at the time, so you can bet that he got his own back when 6ix9ine’s own failure appeared ON the horizon, writing, “Dam he would still be alive rn if ni***s ain’t gas him up,” on IG. Tekashi has now responded to Blueface and Trippie Redd, who also trolled him, in an interview with DJ Akademiks.

“First of all, Blueface sells 12k. This is like a little boy to me. Trippie’s album — we’re signed to the same label — they’re holding off his album because he doesn’t have a single and he sucks. Literally sucks. This kid sucks. When was the last record Trippie put out… it was before I went to jail,” the rainbow-haired rapper said.

Despite being a close friend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Everyday Struggle host also had some tough love for the guy on his YouTube page, where he chided him close friend for not living up to the hype of his number one single and massive YouTube views.