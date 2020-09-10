Cardi B Gets Trump Supporting Teen Arrested For Leaking Her Home Address

Cardi B had a teenage Trump supporter arrested for leaking her home address.

It’s election season, and Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has been very vocal about her support of the democratic party. She was advocating for Bernie Sanders when he was still in the race, and now that Joe Biden has become the new prospect, she is showering him with similar public support.

Unfortunately for Cardi, Trump supporters are running rampant, and they play dirty like their party leader. While Cardi has learned to deal with negative comments and plots to end her as a high profile celebrity, she says there was one thing she could not let slide, and that’s when a Trump supporter exposed her home address.

“They be making fun of me,” said Cardi about Trump supporters reaction to her involvement in politics. “I ignore them. I don’t give a f**k. Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire. I literally hired a private investigator and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f***ing teenager. His parents were shook.”

Throughout her advocacy campaign, Cardi B has remained unapologetic about her political stance. Though many political debaters and Republican advisers like Candace Owens have said disparaging things about the rapper, she has not wavered in her purpose. “It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote,” Cardi B said. “I love politics… Today, Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me.” She added that she can also used her platform to make millions of people go out and vote.

In response to Candace’s claims that Joe Biden only sat down for an interview with her to pander the black community, Cardi shared a picture of Trump n the oval office surrounded by a group of black folks who appear to be praying for him as if they were at an altar. “This what PANDERING looks like,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I will never praise no politician not even Obama, FDR or Bernie ONLY THE LORD! This is how Trump panders with black people while Candice concerns how Joe panders with me.”

Cardi B has surely gotten used to naysayers chiming in whenever she has a political opinion. The rapper once offered to “dog walk” Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren when she patronized her on social media for talking about politics. Do you think Cardi’s efforts and all the crap she is taking will all be worth it? Will her endorsement convert to real votes?