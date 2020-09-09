Drake’s Son Adonis Breaks The Internet Rocking Cornrows First Day Of School

Drake’s son Adonis managed to break the internet on his first day of school so you know he will be among the popular kids in class.

One minute you’re finding out that your favorite rapper fathered a child you didn’t know about, and the next, the kid is off to pre-school. Drake is showing off his little boy on his first day of school on Instagram. What can we say, zaddy is a daddy.

The cute post that could have only spurred on by an even cuter daddy moment shows Drake’s son Adonis standing in the exterior foyer. His curly blonde hair is combed back into cornrows and his tiny mouth is slightly opened for a half-smile. “First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” the rapper wrote alongside the post. The little man looked sharp in his all-black drip with a black SUV as the backdrop. “He has more drip than my whole series combined,” one commenter wrote.

The post’s comment section was inundated with verified checkmarks. Fans also showered Adonis with love in the comments of the photo that attracted millions of likes in the first hour alone. Some were compelled to talk about how much our beloved Drake’s son has grown in such a short time. Granted, we didn’t know about him for the first year or more of his life, but either way, they grow up fast at that age.

Some of Drake’s rapper friends also chimed in on the Instagram post. 21 Savage wrote, “Already got a chauffeur,” and Quavo said, “LIL CHAMP.” Also, dancehall star and OVO-signed artist Popcaan commented, “family 1st,” which garnered a number of likes for the “Family” deejay.

Drake and his baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, welcomed Adonis Graham in October 2017. He will be 3 years old this fall. The rapper didn’t share the first photos of Adonis on his Instagram page until March this year. He and his son are currently quarantining separately in Toronto while Drake works one perfecting his new album.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Adonis getting wrote up first day pic.twitter.com/88R2VxGSvG — MAKESURETHEYSEEMYFACE (@tpdatruthbeats) September 9, 2020

Lol my boy #Adonis throwing up the set on his first day back to school ?? pic.twitter.com/t325tCmJRe — Bruce Wayne (@easysniper21) September 9, 2020

Adonis in school already?? He was just born. Drake’s son grew up faster than Simba in The Lion King. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 9, 2020

Pusha T seeing Adonis trending. pic.twitter.com/7efls1QBZ7 — Human Being (@hurd2020) September 9, 2020