Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Says Summer Walker Breakup With London Is Karma

Future’s baby mama Eliza “Reign” Seraphin has fired the latest shot in her war with Summer Walker.

With the child support case that Eliza Reign has been embroiled in for the last few months with Future having finally wrapped up, she is now in a full-blown feud with Summer Walker. The “Girls Need Love” singer remarked on her Instagram how outrageous she viewed Eliza’s demand of $53,000 a month for child support from Future, something she calls disgusting.

Eliza, who fought for many months to prove that he is the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Reign, clapped back at Summer and her alleged disrespect of Black women. Eliza also calls the $53,000 per month in child support a fake number. In giving her some credit, neither she nor Future have ever confirmed that figure, but in the end she gets considerably less than that.

Eliza’s response also referenced Summer Walker’s now ex-boyfriend, London On Da Track, who has been battling his own baby mama drama, and soon the record producer’s exes were all over Summer on social media. Following all the chaos, it appears as though Summer and London have ended things, and Eliza couldn’t help but feel that the Atlanta artist got her due. Shadily quoting Summer’s own track, “Karma,” Eliza wrote, “I’m just here to do my job / Nice to meet you, know my name / Please don’t fear me, I’m just karma.”

Eliza Reign currently has her own drama playing out in the media between herself and Future.