Cardi B Blast Candace Owens On Twitter Over Politics and “WAP”

Cardi B didn’t hold back when airing out Candace Owens on Twitter

Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens were caught in a nasty Twitter tit for tat over the latter’s disapproval of Cardi’s music and use of her platform. The airing out all started when Owens criticized presidential hopeful Joe Biden for accepting an interview with the rapper to illuminate the plight of Black voters. The sitdown touched on the election, COVID-19 healthcare, and police brutality, which is a tension topic in the demographic.

“I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity, we are just asking for equality,” Cardi explained, but as they say, no good deed goes unpunished. Owens took issue with the discussion, calling Cardi an “illiterate rapper” whose “music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.”

However, Cardi clapped back to set Owens straight, sounding annoyed but not surprised in the video responses she posted to Instagram. “Today one of the most popular Trump supporters which is Candace Owens really said some really nasty things about me because I sat down with Joe Biden. Two weeks ago, Fox News was really talking s*** about me too because Joe Biden sat down with me to do the interview.”

“But let me tell you something … why wouldn’t Joe Biden want to sit down with me, Cardi B? I have millions of followers and I pay millions in taxes. I have the number one song in this country and the number one song in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand. I’m heard all around the world. So, just like I can make people pop their p**** and have a good time and make them feel like a bad b**ch, I could also encourage millions of followers to go vote,” said Cardi.

But Candace wasn’t done yet, and chimed in with her own lengthy IG video clapback, saying, “I’m almost six months pregnant but got the time to rip you a new WAP.” Candace isn’t a fan of Cardi’s latest smash either, saying the single is “hurting Black America.” “You continually keep saying you have a Number One song—it means s***,” said Owens.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Candace, who doesn’t seem at all concerned with police brutality, even went further to say that Cardi is statistically more likely to be murdered by her husband Offset than a police officer. Cardi referenced an incident where her sister Hennessy and her girlfriend were racially profiled in the Hamptons by Trump supporters because they’re an “Afro/Hispanic gay couple.” From there, Cardi let off some more steam and left the right wing activist with a few things to ponder.

But as the saga played out, Twitter went digging and came up with a few receipts as possible reasons for Owens’ rant. It turns out she has been speaking out against Cardi from as far back as 2018 and fans also pegged her apparent obsession to the soliciting sales for her new book. A fan noted, “I was wondering why Candace came for Cardi but now I see why! She has a book coming out. @iamcardib don’t even feed into it anymore,” to which Cardi responded, “Girl they need me for sales.”