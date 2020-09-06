Rihanna Banged Up In E-Scooter Accident, Singer Recovering At Home

Rihanna recovering following a scart e-scooter accident that left her banged up.

With a newly launched skincare line and countless other brands under her control, Rihanna hardly has a moment to slow down. Fans became concerned, however, when photos surfaced of the Fenty Beauty CEO with bruises on her face outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday. Rih and her team were laying low in their Escalade awaiting curbside pickup when paparazzi captured the worrying snaps showing Rihanna with a black eye and some facial swelling.

Several media outlets quickly posted the images, rehashing the megastar’s Chris Brown’s assault in their copy. As it turns out, however, the Bajan beauty was involved in an e-scooter accident in which she sustained minor bruises and scrapes. Riri’s reps eventually put out a statement via TMZ and People Magazine to end rumors that she’s been in some kind of physical altercation. “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” the statement read. “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

While e-scooters are super stylish and fun to ride, the safety factor surrounding them has always been a cause for concern. Just weeks ago, British media maven Simon Cowell broke his back in several places after an e-Bike accident and is reportedly now recovering. Hopefully, asher team predicts, Rihanna’s injuries won’t keep her from her demanding empire for very long. While fans await word on any musical venture at this point, Rih has just announced her exclusive Amazon documentary set to be released in July 2021.

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” director Peter Berg told cineman hub, Collider. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

Rihanna is currently recovering from her injuries at home.