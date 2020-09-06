Rick Ross Gives Breathtaking View Of His Massive Georgia Estate From Helicopter

Rick Ross is living like a king in his massive Georgia mansion.

While Rick Ross was “blowin’ money fast” years ago, he sure blew a big bag on his mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia. The rapper unveiled an aerial view of the vast property this weekend for many envious eyes to see. The luxurious estate is built like a palace, and from what we can tell from the helicopter view that surfaced online, there is not a neighbor in sight for miles.

The mansion that sits on 235 acres of land was originally built in 1994. According to Complex, it has 12 bedrooms, an indoor pool, a bowling alley, and a movie theatre. The dining room also reportedly seats 100 guests, and the outdoor pool holds more 350,000 gallons of water.

The property is also one of impeccable landscaping with enough space for the “B.M.F.” rapper to enjoy any sport in his own backyard. The breathtaking architectural design is to die for, but the secluded location, greenery, and private lake make it worth living. The home reportedly belonged to four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield who eventually lost the property in foreclosure, causing Rick Ross to acquire it in an auction in 2014.

Rick Ross has allowed the estate to garner multiple credits in the film and TV industry with appearances in such series as Fox’s Star and the 2018 remake of the movie Superfly which was co-produced by Future. The mansion is also slated to be featured as a palace in the upcoming sequel for Coming to America. According to reports, Rick Ross might even make a cameo in the widely anticipated film.

In the meantime, Rick Ross is teasing new visuals for his song “Pinned to the Cross” off his upcoming album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. The single, which was released in early August, features Finn Matthews, and the music video was directed by Spike Jordan. It looks like we have a lot to look forward to from Ricky Rozay.