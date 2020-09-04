Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency And A New Baby On The Way

Usher is setting up residence in Las Vegas and confirmed he has a baby on the way.

2021 is looking likely to be a big year for the “I Cry” singer’s as it has been announced that he will be hitting the strip with his very first residency. Fans will be able to shout, “Usher, Usher, Usher” as he imparts his confessions at The Colosseum at Ceaser’s Palace next summer, and becomes the latest start to do so as Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Cher, and Elton John have all previously set up home on the famous stage. “I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher in a statement celebrating the news.

“My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!” The last time Usher entertained mass crowds was on his UR Experience Tour, which took place in North America and Europe in 2014 and 2015. The Colosseum possesses a seating capacity of 4,300, which is considerably smaller than the audience which the Grammy Award winner is used to, but still big enough to break out his signature moves for.

I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

The residency is scheduled to commence on July 16th next year, by which time Usher is set to be a father to a newborn. His girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, was spotted earlier this week sporting a baby bump, and the couple is said to be extremely excited to welcome the new addition, which will be the music executive’s first child and the hitmaker’s third.

Usher revealed during the interview that his sons are just as excited as him about the new addition to their family. “[They’re] elated and excited,” the singer said. “Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one, well, my bean’s arrival.”

Tickets for Usher’s residency go on sale to the public this coming Thursday, while pre-sales kick off on Monday.