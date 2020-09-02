DaBaby Dropping “Pick Up” Video With Quavo Tonight

DaBaby announced that he is dropping the highly-anticipated video for his Quavo-assisted single “Pick Up” tonight.

Fans of the Charlotte rapper have been jamming out to his new tunes since his third studio album, Blame It On Baby, dropped in April. DaBaby features several artists amongst the 13 track line-up, including Quavo, who collaborated with him on the song, “Pick Up,” and now the track is getting its own music video.

“Rockstar” may have been the breakout single of Blame It On Baby, with the Roddy Rich collab soaring to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and still hovering near the top after more than four months, but “Pick Up” is not to be scoffed at, and will now have its own video to prove it. DaBaby took to Instagram to announce that the music video with the Migos member will be available at 8 PM tonight and even posted a preview of what fans can expect. Donning a spacesuit, the “Blind” rapper looks to be shooting for the stars in the clip that has been directed by the Reel Goats.

DaBaby is serious when it comes to his music videos and even earned four nominations at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. This year’s ceremony was socially-distanced in light of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the rapper from giving his fans an epic performance. Appearing alongside the Jabbawockeez dance crew, DaBaby performed “Peep Hole,” “Blind,” and “Rockstar” while paying tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.