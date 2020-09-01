Chet Hanks Shoot His Shots At Adele In Cringe Worthy Jamaican Patois Video

Chet Hanks, known in hip hop circles as Chet Haze, shoot his shots at Adele in this cringe worthy Jamaican dialect laced video.

Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, has been on a quest for quite some time to become an honorary Jamaican. At the Golden Globes in January, he pulled out his best Jamaican accent and spoke patois on the red carpet, sparking accusations of cultural appropriation. Even CNN found his actions “bizarre.” However, he addressed the backlash by stating his attempt was strictly based on admiration for Caribbean dialect. But after Adele debuted her trim physique clad in the Jamaican flag, Chet brought out the accent once again to help shoot his shot at the singer.

The ‘Indiana Jones’ actor was so intrigued; he enlisted The Shade Room to blast the message and boost his chances. “@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING”, read the caption in all caps. In the video post, Chet is seen vibing to Adele’s song “Set Fire To The Rain” in his ride, pausing to hit on the stunning songstress. “Adele, Adele, Adele! You know me say ah pree you from long time, but after me see yuh picture wah day, it sweet me. Me nah tell no lie my girl, hairstyle fit yuh! Big up yourself and uh, hit my DMs.”

Who knows whether Adele will bother to respond to Chet since she left trolls and supporters alike hanging after Sunday’s viral reveal. While both their antics were labeled as inappropriate, unlike Adele, Chet Hanks came out in public defense of his move. “This has been an intense period of self reflection and it’s been an enlightening period for me. It’s pretty crazy how I went from being the guy that’s invited to the cookout, to now being the poster child for white privilege,” he said.