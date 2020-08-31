YG Announces “My Life 4Hunnid” Album Release Date, Drops “Equinox” Video

YG announces his new album My Life 4Hunnid release date and drops his new video “Equinox.”

According to a new press release, YG has officially announced the release date for his upcoming album, My Life 4Hunnid. The project will drop on October 2nd and is the Compton rapper’s fifth studio album. Fans were also gifted a new music video for his single “Equinox” to hold them over until the fall, featuring his labelmate Day Sulan. The twerk-worthy video has all the necessary elements of a summer dance anthem with bikini-clad women partying poolside. The track follows YG’s single and video for “SWAG,” which quickly racked up over 17 million YouTube views since its July release.

Despite the many limitations of the COVID pandemic, YG has managed to stay hustling and continue creating success on several fronts. In May, the 30-year-old artist dropped “Laugh Now, Kry Later,” which hit 17 million streams worldwide, only to follow it up with “FTP” in June amid the nationwide protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd. The tracklist for My Life 4Hunnid has yet to be released, so fans are left guessing which of these many recent drops will make their way onto the album.

YG has also kept his brand going strong with 4Hunnid clothing and merchandise as well as promising artists such as Day Sulan.

Despite pursuing an oftentimes raunchy and party-centered vibe in his music, YG has never shied away from addressing political and social movements. His 2016 song “FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)” became the anthem for all hip hop fans frustrated by the blatant racism being touted by Trump and his followers, and “FTP” is a timely track addressing the rampant police brutality in America. My Life 4Hunnid is sure to be an interesting mix of twerk tracks and social commentary, and we’re here for all of it.