Monica and Brandy To Address Past Beef On Verzuz Battle

Brandy and Monica will likely address their old beef on tonight’s Verzuz battle.

There are several reasons to be excited about Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battle — one of which is that fans may get answers about their alleged feud. The two singers shared a Grammy Award for their hit “The Boy Is Mine” about a pair of singers fighting over a man, and it appeared that the ladies had real-life beef as well. At least that’s what the media portrayed. So, was there a real feud? That’s what fans will hope to find out when Brandy and Monica battle it out on the Verzuz stage. Swizz Beats and Timbaland whipped out another winning partnership when the R&B hitmakers were announced as going head-to-head on the next installment of the music contest that takes place tonight.

Monica has told ET that a fallout between herself and Brandy eventually did materialize after they were pitted against one another, but that they have now made peace with it. “We’ve long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it, but we’re gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there’s a lot that happens,” the “Me + You” singer hinted about tonight’s battle. “The fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction.”

While we are not certain whether a man was involved in that particular situation, Monica has recently found herself embroiled in the drama that features another male — her once-upon-a-time ex, C-Murder. The “Akickdoe” rapper is currently serving time for the murder of a 16-year-old, with it revealed that Monica has been working with Kim Kardashian to try to get him freed. This did not sit well with C-Murder’s brother, Master P, who felt that his sibling had been showing more gratitude to friends and strangers who are assisting him than his own family, who has supported him from the beginning.