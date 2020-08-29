New Reggae Music: Protoje, Tarrus Riley, Skip Marley All Drop Albums Sounding Fire

Protoje, Tarrus Riley, and Skip Marley are all dominating the reggae airwaves this weekend with new albums.

This weekend is shaping to be a great one for reggae lovers all over the world as they are bombarded with new music from Protoje, Tarrus Riley, and Skip Marley. The In.Digg.Nation topman released his album In Search Of Lost Time, meanwhile, Mr. Singy Singy Riley himself dropped off his project titled Healing, and Skip Marley provided his debut EP titled Higher Place. It’s not uncommon to see multiple albums being released during this time of year since submissions for Grammy nominations close on August 31. What could seem out of the ordinary is the number of releases which should land in the Reggae category, although no one is complaining.

Protoje – In Search Of Lost Time

In Search of Lost Time comes as a followup to Proto’s “A Matter of Time,” which was nominated for a Grammy in 2019. Over the last month, fans have been enjoying some of the fresh sounds and vibrant music videos coming from the 10-track project. “Same So,” sees the 39-year-old Rastafarian painting a colorful image of what love should feel like. Meanwhile, “Royalty,” which features Popcaan is especially prophetic in 2020, as earthlings learn to be appreciative of their current human connections as well as learn to look out for those who have helped them up the rungs of life.

The third track and visualizer gifted to fans before the official release date was the meditational smoker’s anthem “A Vibe,” which features American rapper Wiz Khalifah. Other noteworthy collaborations come from Jamaica’s Grammy Kid Koffee, who outlines her plans on “Switch It Up,” meanwhile, the Lila Ike’s assisted cut “In Bloom” provides some sweet, sultry vocals atop a rolling bassline. The St. Elizabeth hitmaker hosted an Instagram listening party an hour leading up to the release of the album. It featured fellow collaborator Lila Iké along with Jaz Elise from In.Digg.Nation family. The album comes as Protoje’s first project since joining RCA Records.

Tarrus Riley – Healing

Tarrus Riley’s latest release titled Healing provides fans with 12 tracks of dancehall and reggae fusion. The album features friends Dexta Daps, Konshens, TeeJay, Dean Fraser, Shane Brown, Rvssian, and Shenseea. The collaboration with the “Sure Sure” singer should prove interesting based solely on a recent teaser of the track titled, “Lighter” Mr. Riley released on his Instagram page. Fans were able to get a taste of what’s been included on the project while tuning into A Taste of Reggae Sumfest last month. During his set, he performed the title track along with “Remember Me,” another solo cut.

Skip Marley – Higher Place

The Marley name is synonymous with musical greatness, and the 24-year-old Skip Marley ensured that legacy stayed true with his first full-length project. The 7-track EP promises to take listeners to a “higher place” with features and vocal samples from Bob Marley, his uncle Damian’ Jr Gong’ Marley, Ari Lennox, Rick Ross, and his rumored love interest H.E.R. It’s still unclear if the two are in a romantic relationship or if it’s simply a musical union.

You are able to digest the creativity flowing from some of reggae’s biggest names on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.