Lil Wayne Reacts To “No Ceiling” Topping The Charts After 11 Years

Lil Wayne is celebrating some music related success this weekend.

The Young Money rapper’s mixtape No Ceiling debut at the top of the iTunes chart on Friday. The difference from YoungBoy’s project is that Lil Wayne’s mixtape was first released eleven years ago, which means most hip hop fans have already heard it in full length. Like most things Weezy, it was an instant it on major streaming services today after being made available for the first time.

Wayne reacted on IG to No Ceiling, making it to number one on the iTunes charts by sharing a screenshot from the chart showing his mixtape at number one. While he was humbled by the performance of the project, Weezy is still used to being in these positions, as he’s often mentioned among the GOATs of hip hop.

Over his two decades career, Lil Wayne earned five number-one albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including Tha Carter V in 2008, I Am Not a Human Being in 2010, Tha Carter IV in 2011, and his latest two releases, Tha Carter V and Funeral in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

No Ceiling remains a staple in Lil Wayne’s catalog, so it was no surprise when he decided to make it available on streaming services. The 21-track project saw guest features from Gudda Gudda, Drake, Tyga, Shanell, Fre$h, Mack Maine, Birdman, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, and Lucci Lou. One of the most iconic singles off the project is the bonus track “Kobe Bryant.” As of the time of this publication, only 12 tracks from the album are available on iTunes. We’re told that Weezy is actively trying to get the necessary clearance to get the rest of the mixtape available for streaming.