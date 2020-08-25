Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Waka Flocka Rumored Beef, Tammy Rivera Speak Out

Megan Thee Stallion calls out Waka Flocka Flame for seemingly supporting Tory Lanez.

Every time major celebrities are involved in a highly publicized dispute, everyone feels the need to choose sides. However, in the case of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, the case seemed pretty cut and dry once we had all the facts. After an incident during which Megan ended up being shot in both feet and rushed into surgery, speculation regarding what actually went down on the scene led to rumors and even some flat out lies.

However, Megan Thee Stallion has now set the record straight by coming forward on social media to name singer Tory Lanez as her attacker and explain that she was initially reluctant to share information with police out of fear for the safety of all those involved. While most artists who have spoken up on the topic have strongly supported Meg and expressed their outrage towards Tory, it seems Waka Flocka Flame may be of a different opinion.

Waka Flocka Flame was pulled into the drama after he liked and commented on a post by the Atlanta rapper Cash Talk, which read, “Megan 6 feet. Tory 5”2. We don’t know what the hell happen in that car! Y’all know females be tripping and sh*t!! All these cap a** rappers picking a side like little Bi*ches and sh*t.” It didn’t take long for social media watchers to notice Waka Flocka commented on the post with two “100” emojis, apparently cosigning Cash’s point of view. When the endorsement was pointed out online, Meg replied to the comment, saying, “He didn’t make it past the 9th grade I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth.”

Waka tried to backpedal at that point, replying to Meg and claiming that his emojis were in reference to Cash Talk’s “dro” shirt, saying, “damn y’all think Of me like that”. It seems most Meg supporters suspect that Waka is only trying to avoid backlash by going back on his comment, but if nothing else, the incident proves that it’s always important to read the caption on a post before clicking that “like.”

Megan Thee Stallion has since addressed the controversy saying that her comments wasn’t directed towards Waka Flocka Flame. Waka’s wife, Tammy Rivera, has since weighed in on the issue. “@theestallion said her comment wasn’t to waka but the man who said what he said,” Rivera said. “As a woman I can apologize as say my bad, The post @theshaderoom post made it seem that she was talking to him let alone all the comments dragging him For dirt! I just know his intentions and they are good! if I have to speak up for him Then I will I don’t give a f*** what anyone says!”