Lil Yachty Walk Away From Totaled Ferrari In High Speed Crash On Atlanta Freeway

Quality Control Music rapper Lil Yachty escaped unscathed from a terrifying car crash on Monday night.

Lil Yachty is lucky to be alive after a scary car crash left his sweet red ride in a sprawling heap on Monday night. TMZ reported that Yachty was on the Georgia State 400 highway driving his Ferrari through very heavy rains that eventually caused him to lose control of the car. Due to the downpour and what’s been described as “a lot of standing water on the road,” the rapper’s vehicle hydroplaned, causing a single-car accident that totaled the Ferrari, but thankfully left the rapper with only minor bruises, mainly to his arm.

It’s unclear whether or not he was treated at a hospital, but he was able to walk away relatively unscathed, given the numerous other possible outcomes in such circumstances. The Ferrari 488 Spider was a 21st birthday present from Quality Control’s bossman Piere “Pee” Thomas, but it seems that in spite of the bad weather blow, the mumble rapper has been blessed with good fortune too.

The truly bizarre year has also been very good to the “Talk to Me Nice” rapper in other ways. He released his ‘Lil Boat 3? album at the end of May, led by the single “Oprah’s Bank Account” feat. Drake and DaBaby, which the mogul herself even gave a thumbs up. The 19 track compilation has features from A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Tierra Whack, Future, and more and reached No. 14 on the Billboard chart.

Lil Yachty also pulled some impressive stats with over 3 billion streams across his catalog and was also set for an extensive summer tour before the realities of a global pandemic set in. He was also among the most noted artists spotted in protest over the killing of George Floyd, amplifying his moving message over a megaphone.

“I feel like we gotta stand for something or we’ll fall for anything, you know what I’m saying? It doesn’t make any sense to me, why we have to go through breaking windows and demolishing the local area just to show our frustration?” Yachty said.

“Every voice matters and must be heard. I am no different from the next man,” he’d said in his caption, but it seems the “Speed Me Up” singer is highly favored.