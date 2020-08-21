Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams Join Forces On Powerful Single “Entrepreneur”

Pharrell and Jay-Z drops a new collaboration that advocate for the economic empowerment of the black community.

The track “Entrepreneur,” which was produced by The Neptunes champions the establishment and support of black businesses and encourages black ambition. In a statement to Time Magazine, Pharrell explained that the song also exposes the plight the black community faces when they set out to be business owners, having to deal with such a biased system.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” said Pharrell. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

The sheet music for Jay-Z’s thought-provoking verse was revealed on Pharrell’s website, and the rapper makes quite a statement, bringing some 4:44 vibes to the track. “Lies told to you through YouTubes and Hulus,” Hov raps. “Shows with no hues that look like you do / Black Twitter, what’s that? / When Jack gets paid, do you? / For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

Pharrell’s “The New American Revolution” Time cover is described as “a special project… that examines America’s oppressive past — and the potential for an equitable future.” “Entrepreneur” marks Jay-Z and Pharrell’s first joint track since the latter co-wrote and co-produced “Apes**t” for The Carters’ Everything Is Love album in 2018. However, the hip-hop veterans have collaborated on a number of tracks in the past.

Listen to “Entrepreneur” below.