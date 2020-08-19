Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher Tributes Griselda’s DJ Shay Following His Death

Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher are sharing their reaction to the tragic death of DJ Shay.

Rap group Griselda suffered a heartbreaking loss after finding out that longtime collaborator and producer DJ Shay has passed away. Crediting Shay for his success in the rap game, Westside Gunn took to Instagram on Wednesday to mourn the loss of his friend and colleague, writing, “U was there EVERY step of the way. It was an honor to help your dream come true for Buffalo Hip Hop, u looked at me and said ‘thx to you it’s no more Unsigned city…it’s signed city now.’ U wanted this sh*t more than ALL of US.”

Gunn went on to name several artists who owe their careers to Shay, as well as speak directly to his incredible skill, saying, “To watch u DJ was special it was like u were a kid behind those boards.” Westside was also among those who sent their condolences to Shay’s loved ones, writing, “I pray for your family and this is the longest I’ve probably ever cried besides Bacon and ChineGun I’m heartbroken.”

Benny The Butcher also took to social media to express his pain upon hearing the news of Shay’s death, posting a picture of his friend and writing, “This hurt right here this was my mentor coach father figure all that I feel like somebody stole something from me.” Shay was not only a DJ for the Griselda crew but also produced for BSF Records, creating beats for several tracks including “Crown,” “Piece Of My Heart,” and “Lot & Abraham.”

No cause of death has been announced for Shay, who was only 48-years-old at the time of his passing, but Gunn did mention that the DJ struggled with COVID-19 this year. It is unclear if the illness was something he previously beat, or if he was one of the many Americans who has lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.