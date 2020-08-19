Snoop Dogg and NBA YoungBoy Got Pulled Over, Here’s What Happened Next

Snoop Dogg and NBA YoungBoy supposedly got pulled over last night, but don’t worry, it’s all good.

The West Coast rap legend posted a video on hi IG account explaining what went down. The clip featured some flashing lights and people in black tops with masks on their faces who had allegedly stopped him in his tracks. The police? We think not. “Look who pulled me over, I got pulled over by the police and him,” Snoop Dogg joked before swiveling the camera to show him dancing with a massive grin. “Good thing I know him or I’d be going to jail.”

We’re not sure exactly what misdemeanor the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper felt he had performed that warranted arrest if the alleged Popo had been real, but he wasn’t alone at the time. Alongside Snoop was his new bestie, NBA YoungBoy, with whom he has been spending much time. “I got the young homie with me riding,” Snoop says. “He ain’t got nothing on him, I ain’t got nothing on me. We good, let us go.” Although everything was above board, the pair’s vehicle was being searched by guys with flashlights.

Some have speculated that the clip may have been from the set of a music video for a collab between the new buddies. Despite the 28 year age gap, Snoop and YoungBoy have formed a solid friendship, with the elder taking the “Make No Sense” rapper under his wing. Fans are hoping that this will translate to some music from the pair. YoungBoy recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on a single that has yet to be released. The rappers also shot a music video two weeks ago (which will be the first in which the “Yikes” femcee shows off her baby bump), with the Baton Rouge artist posting some stills on the ‘gram to get the fans excited.