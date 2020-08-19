Juvenile Wants To See Rap Titans Lil Wayne & Jay-Z In Next Verzuz Battle

Juvenile says only top tier rappers like Jay-Z should be considered to go up against Lil Wayne on Verzuz.

During a new virtual interview with Power 106’s Daily Dose, Juvenile discussed Verzuz and the possibility of one of his favorite rappers and former groupmate Lil Wayne appearing for a battle. According to the Hot Boys rapper, only Jay-Z or perhaps Drake would make for a formidable opponent for Lil Tunechi on the Verzuz virtual stage.

“JAY-Z and Wayne,” Juvenile said when the topic came up in the interview. “C’mon, let’s stop playin’. JAY-Z, Wayne. I’m puttin’ Drake in the conversation, but let it be one of them three. Let it be the top dogs. I’ve been telling Wayne he was the best rapper since day one. He used to always put JAY-Z on a pedestal and I used to tell him ‘Aye, man. You not hearing what I’m hearing.'”

Fans have been pining for a Lil Wayne Verzuz episode for months, but to keep the battle fair, his competitor would have to rival his astounding discography, which is stocked with hits for decades. Some suggested Drake, when Swizz Beatz recently alluded to a battle between the Canadian rapper and Kanye West, which will most likely not happen.

Since Drake was once Lil Wayne’s protogé, it’s interesting to hear the OVO rapper’s name up there with Jay-Z in the conversation about who is worthy of going up against Wayne. While no one could imagine any of these top rappers actually appearing on Verzuz, the increasingly popular series has gotten the attention of Apple Music who has joined forces with co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to simulcast the battles on Apple Music and Beats 1 while the session is being streamed on Instagram Live.

Who do you think would take the trophy in a Verzuz battle between Lil Wayne and Jay-Z?