Gunna Gifted Young Thug A Cupcake Worth $100k For His Birthday

We all need friends like Gunna.

It looks like generosity really does payoff in the long run. Young Thug has earned a reputation recently for being an over-the-top gift giver, spending insane amounts of money on his friends, especially on their birthdays. Now it seems that his willingness to give has inspired those closest to him, including Gunna who surprised Thugger with a cupcake on his birthday topped with $100k in cash. Taking to Instagram to post a video of the moment Young Thug received his gift at an intimate gathering celebrating his 29th birthday, Gunna wrote, “HappySlattDay @thuggerthugger1 100k for always keepin it 100 w me ILY TO DEATH TWIN!”

Gunna was clearly returning the love he received on his own birthday back in June when Young Thug surprised him with a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth at least $455,000. Celebrating his 27th birthday, Gunna posted pictures of himself in the driver’s seat of his new whip along with words of appreciation for his friend and mentor.

Although he didn’t quite match the monetary value of his Rolls when it came time for Young Thug’s birthday celebration, cold hard cash is always a great gift.

Thugger and his company, YSL records, have had a lucrative year despite the many limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. Gunna’s WUNNA album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and both Young Thug and Lil Keed have had successful hits. The organization seems to be a tight-knit group of musicians who support each other and show their admiration with insanely expensive gifts, or just straight up stacks of cash. Hopefully YSL can keep generating and spreading success for those who join their team in the future, as well as keep that energy of love and support. For now, a cupcake surrounded by strapped hundreds is definitely an effective way to express your appreciation for someone.