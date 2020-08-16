Rapper Asian Doll, Her Brothers, Seriously Injured In Car Crash

Prayers up for Asian Doll, aka Asian Da Brat, and members of her family following a serious car crash.

The Dallas rapper shared the news of her near-fatal car crash on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning, where she told her fans that not only was she injured, but her brothers were bleeding from the head, and some folks who were in the car were unconscious after the vehicle flipped. While she didn’t divulge the full details of the crash, Asian Doll revealed that the car she was traveling in went over a cliff. Luckily she’s okay despite being battered and bruised.

“I’m Hurt No lie My brothers bleeding from they head when the car flipped over I had to crawl out 1st everybody was bleeding knocked out,” she wrote. “Gang I’m f***ed up no lie love tho.”

“I’m okay but I’ll never be the same real life just almost lost my life gang walking down the street head busted bleeding why me tho how I deserve this,” Asian Doll continues in a message on IG. “Feel like it’s me against the world & I just almost lost.”

Asian Da Brat, formerly known as Asian Doll, is a rising 23-year-old female rapper out of the Dallas hip hop community. She’s best known for singles like “MAIN,” “Rock Out,” “First Off,” and her 2019 hit, “Tweakin.” Earlier this year, she linked up with King Von on the single “Pull Up” that has been doing well.