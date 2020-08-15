Rihanna Trolls Her Doppelganger About R9 Album, Shares “F**k Trump” Political Graffiti

Rihanna shows off her petty and hilarious side as she jokingly took a swipe at her doppelganger on IG, all while sharing an anti-Trump political graffiti.

Every now and then, an individual pops up online, claiming to be an exact replica of a famous person. In a lot of cases, there is usually a pretty strong resemblance. However, there are those times when the celeb themselves get wind of the situation and take offense to the comparison. Most times, their responses will be a sweet let down, other times, it gets pretty brutal and harsh, like the time when Chili responded to her look-a-like. Last year one fan made a collage of her and Chilli writing: “I get I look like chilli a lot what y’all think ?” The “Scrubs” singer reacted with a saucy retort: “Long straight/wavy hair n similar skin tone doesn’t mean u look like someone. Ur a doll but we don’t look alike:)” Ouch!

Yesterday, a fan of rapper DaBaby posted a selfie of himself, alluding that he has a striking resemblance to the “BOP” rapper. He wrote in the caption, “Apparently I look like @DaBabyDaBaby.” The rapper then hopped onto Twitter to disagree in a manner that is very DaBaby-Esque, “Boy hell nah, I f**k witcha tho.”

Thankfully, Rihanna’s look-a-like entered the chat to save the day for look-a-likes everywhere. Last night, popular blogger The Shade Room posted a clip from a woman who states that she frequently gets mistaken for the Fenty queen Rihanna. In the clip, an image of Rihanna is used for the background and the woman turns her back to the camera, after a few statements are blasted at the screen she turns around to reveal that she actually does look a lot like RiRi.

However, what took things to another level was Rihanna herself savagely commenting on the clip as she also sees some similarities there. Her response though, is an example of the ultimate trolling.

“Where the album sis? #R9,” the singer wrote.

This is Rihanna taking on the role of her fans who hound her non-stop for new music and for the upcoming album that seems to be nowhere in sight. At every instance, no matter what she posts about, fans quickly take to the comments in hundreds of thousands to bicker, whine, and complain about her not putting out any new music. The Barbadian goddess has been solely focused on her Savage X Fenty brand as well as she has been dropping new items such as skin care products and shoes. There has been steady chatter that she is working on new songs, but fans have yet to be blessed with anything thus far.

At this point, there’s a better chance of getting the album from her look-a-like than Rihanna herself, and with her poking fun at the situation, maybe fans should use this as a hint to give things a rest.

Rihanna also took a swipe at President Trump while reminding her fans that there are only 81 more days left to vote.