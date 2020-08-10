Rick Ross Told 50 Cent What He Need To Do To Get “B.M.F.” Clearance

Rick Ross told 50 Cent that he would clear his sample of “B.M.F.” only he did this one favor.

The feud between 50 Cent and Rick Ross is legendary, but the beef may finally be cooling off after years of legal battles, diss tracks, and some of the pettiest revenge moves of all time. Of course, that’s not to say the two rappers are best friends by any means. After a recent interview where Fifty was asked to name his favorite Rick Ross verse following Ross’ admission that Fif delivered some classic bars on “Hate It or Love It”, Fifty gave it up to Ross’ 2010 hit, “B.M.F.” He even went so far as to suggest that he might ask for the rights to the song for his STARZ show, Black Mafia Family, saying, “At some point, I think that has to play in the BMF series.”

When asked about his feelings on the comment, Rick Ross told Billboard that he would consider lending Fifty the use of his track, but only under certain conditions.

“That’s most definitely a discussion I’ma have to have,” he said. “But him reaching out, I’ma profit off it. And that’s what it’s about with me. I told him that. He could go to Wingstop and take a picture of a 10-piece Lemon Pepper and while you at it, take a picture with a Black bottle [of Bellaire].”

He went on to say that with Fif’s endorsement, he might consider letting him use his song for the show. Ross also clarified that he isn’t interested in doing Fifty any favors, saying, “Shoutout to Southwest T. So, I would love to see the brothers shine, it’s not about Curtis Jackson at all.” Southwest T is one of the real-life brothers on whom the Black Mafia Family series is based.

Ross has business ties with both Wingstop and Belaire and added a very specific request to his 50 Cent promotion idea. “Tell him to tale a picture with the Belaire bottle, hold it up and hold it up high. When I see it, tell him for the first time, I’m gonna come to his page and like his pic.” It doesn’t look like the two rappers are ready to put all their differences aside quite yet, but there may be a chance of peaceful business dealings between them in the future.

Let’s see if Rick Ross will get his wish, but it’s unlike given how 50 Cent is.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCo–XVJzVu/