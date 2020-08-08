Snoop Dogg Plans Big Birthday Celebration For Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle may be gone, but certainly not forgotten. And certainly not on his birthday.

Had the tragic events of March 31st, 2019 not taken place, Nipsey Hussle would be turning 35-years-old on August 15th. He would likely have been celebrating the big day with his girlfriend Lauren, their son, her son, and his daughter from his previous relationship, amongst the other friends he made in the industry. Unfortunately, Nipsey’s flame was snuffed out too soon in a shooting outside his South LA store, so his fellow artists, like Snoop Dogg, will be celebrating in his honor instead.

When Nipsey Hussle passed away, Snoop paid homage to the “Victory Lap” rapper at his funeral, remarking how they had the same kind spirit and that Nipsey possessed more mental strength than that of a rapper who has been in the game for 15 years. Nipsey’s last birthday was the first since his death, and Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his late friend on the track “One Blood, One Cuzz,” in which he referred to Nipsey as the truth and said God had blessed the world with his presence.

With another turn around the sun, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper is honoring the posthumous Grammy Award winner once again. Snoop announced that “Nipsey Blue,” which features a sample of Dorothy Moore singing her 1976 hit, “Misty Blue”, will drop next Friday — a day before what would have been Nipsey’s birthday.

Last month, Snoop Dogg shared with ET how Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant inspire him daily. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing I say, you know, I got to keep that enlightenment, that spirit alive, of the Mamba mentality,” he said in reference to the NBA player who died in a helicopter crash in January. “And then run this marathon like Nipsey. We lost two great kings, but at the same time, both of their lives were examples of what we can do to be better.”