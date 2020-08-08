Post Malone Put On A Dress, Gets Reaction From Jaden Smith & Justin Bieber

Post Malone dons a dress and gets a response from the likes of Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber.

Rapper Austin Richard Post, known to the world as Post Malone, could be classified as someone who regularly goes against the grain and is not afraid to challenge the normal rules set out in society. This could be the main sauce behind his success as a recording artiste. The latest show of this rebel like quality sees him throwing on a long, green dress, which he further jazzes up by an unbuttoned shirt and a hat. The big question is, why would the “Rockstar” rapper put on a dress? Well, this time it seems it’s just to feel cute and loved. Posty dropped a oneliner for his Instagram caption, which goes as follows: “I am cute today okay.”

Justin Beiber mentioned that the look was simply “Adorable,” meanwhile, Jaden Smith wrote, “Cute is an understatement baby.”

It’s still unclear if there was a specific reason for the wardrobe malfunction. However, this would not be the first time that Malone is throwing on women’s clothes. Just a few months ago, the controversial and unorthodox entertainer brought out a floral granny dress for his LIVE event that he held in his home. He was not the only one channeling that female energy, as fellow band members also represented in their floral get up, while they drank beer and rocked out to “All Apologies” and “Come As You Are.”

At this rate, we may need to run an investigation through the rapper’s closet just to see what other fashion statements he has lined up for his fans.

In other news, Posty believes in aliens and has actually encountered them twice. While chatting on The Joe Rogan Experience Post Malone said, “I’ve seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there. Let me, precursor, this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at a very strict deadline, probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just f__kin’ goes off…I mean, you can’t explain it.”

One has to admit, Post Malone definitely trods on the stranger side of life.