Intence Is “Wounded” But Not Defeated, Drops New Video

Rising dancehall star Intence comes through with his new video, “Wounded.”

Intence ‘Yengbadness’ took a bit of time to touch base with his production team at Zimi Entertainment as he documents his growth from boyhood to manhood. He delivers it to his 281,000 Instagram followers and 202,000 Youtube subscribers on a track titled, “Wounded.” The music video opens with a mixture of scenes, including one of a shirtless Intence holding a smoke as he relaxes in his comfy armchair. From here, Intence delivers a bit of history about his life and the struggles he went through as he found his footing in the world despite numerous plots to bring him to his news.

Clearly, it was not an easy road, and every step taken was one closer to survival, which according to the “Go Hard” deejay, was the only reason he trodded down a path of ‘badness’. Intence, whose real name is Tashawn George Gabbidon, expresses that he is now living the good life and no longer needs to take on a life of bad behavior as he once did.

Throughout the second verse of the track, he gives a bit of detail about a tragedy he was made to bear.

“Me wish me dog did de ya so fi see me de a win but if money coulda buy life you de ya still / Life goes on lot a pain inna we heart so how violence fi stop / Inna me heart dog a vengeance me a pree fi go kill dem bloodcl__t / Mummy say make success talk,” deejays Intence about the death of a friend.

“Wounded” provides a deeper introspection of Intence’s character and life than what we are usually privy to, and for that, we say a big thank you.

Check out the new release below.