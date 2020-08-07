YBN Nahmir Shade YBN Cordae & Almighty Jay For Leaving Group, Almighty Jay Respond

YBN is no more, says YBN Nahmir, and he blames YBN Cordae and YBN Almighty Jay.

The hip-hop collective known as YBN (Young Boss Ni**as) is a record of the past. The group that previously comprised almost a dozen young rappers, including the Grammy-nominated YBN Cordae, its founder YBN Nahmir, YBN Almighty Jay, and others, were reportedly abandoned by its members.

YBN Nahmir took to Twitter on Thursday (August 6) to announce that he is now a lone soldier. “They left this YBN sh*t in the gutter,” the YBN founder tweeted. “Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself. #ybnNAHMIR.” The collective was originally formed in 2014, and in 2015 they released their first single. Their popularity quickly increased over the years, and by 2018 they released their first group mixtape YBN: The Mixtape on the heels of the induction of their buzzworthy new member YBN Cordae.

The YBN collective’s debut project peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 in September 2018. The following year YBN Cordae released his debut album Lost Boy which was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. He built up a reputation that got the attention of some top form veterans in the game, including Lil Wayne and Eminem, who waxed lyrical about the 26-year-old rapper on Young Money Radio.

They left this YBN shit in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself. #ybnNAHMIR — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) August 7, 2020

Yea it’s only me kid. — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) August 7, 2020

Fans were disappointed to hear that YBN has dissolved. One fan in disbelief wrote back YBN Nahmir on Twitter asking, “wait, what?” The rapper then reiterated that “Yea it’s only me kid.” YBN Cordae has yet to respond to YBN Nahmir’s claims that they, along with the other members, have left the group for dead. YBN Almighty Jay has since issued a cryptic response. “I’m finishing with the same ni**as I started with,” he wrote in a since deleted tweet. “That don’t apply to me #YBN4L.”

YBN Cordae though he has not responded directly, seems to be confident in his ability on his own. “My future so bright I prolly go blind before I blink twice,” he tweeted on Thursday (August 6). As the standout member of the group who has even received a personal offer to collaborate from the likes of Lil Wayne, there is no doubt that YBN Cordae will go places with or without the collective.

I just hit for 10,000 at the casino and lost it right back ????? — Almighty (@ybnalmightyjay) August 7, 2020

YBN Almighty Jay celebrated his birthday on Thursday – the same day that YBN Nahmir made the declaration on Twitter. Jay apparently spent the night enjoying some responsible gambling according to his Twitter, where he wrote, “I just hit for 10,000 at the casino and lost it right back.” That was probably the last day he would care about some internet drama.

Do you think YBN is over for good?