TROUBLE! Unruly Fans Trolls Popcaan’s New Hairstyle, Here’s How He Respond

Popcaan is showing off his new haircut on the ‘gram as he chimes in on his fans trolling him.

Unruly Boss Popcaan is really enjoying his new look. After doing the big chop in May and saying goodbye to his hallmark unruly plaits, Poppy is modeling the low hairdo all over Instagram after getting a fresh cut from his barber. The dancehall artist took to Instagram stories to post a boomerang of him getting his edges lined up before revealing the finished product in a photo. “Buzzy cuzzy,” Popcaan wrote in his story. The deejay also seemed to have had the short locks comb twisted, which gave him a refreshed, sleek look.

Many fans still question why Popcaan got rid of his healthy signature, not-always-groomed head of hair in the first place. While they’ve been trolling, the Unruly deejay has been joining in on the fun. After sharing his new hairdo in his stories, Popcaan shared a post of some fan art mocking the look.

To caption the side by side photo of himself and the horrendous drawing of him that Jada Kingdom said was a “dead stamp,” Poppy wrote, “yow me ago dis b***b***t somebody a who?” he said adding some crying laughing emojis. While the deejay feigned outrage over the comedic photo, it was just for gags and he is obviously not really offended at all. Matter of fact, some would even say Poppy is actually having fun with his fans while they warm up to his new hairstyle which he seems to be quite fond of himself.

The deejay later posted some promotional material for his upcoming mixtape donning the fresh cut with a white wife beater and his Unruly chain. Poppy has been keeping busy even while the restrictions of quarantine are upon us. In addition to his own new project, he joins Protoje on the track “Like Royalty” for the reggae singer’s new album, which is coming out later this month as well.

Check out the new look that Popcaan’s fans are trolling him for.