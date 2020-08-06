Lil Wayne Says “A Milli” Is One Of His Best Verses, Fans Reacts

Is “A Milli” Lil Wayne’s best verse to date?

Lil Wayne’s discography is a seemingly never-ending scroll that dates back to the 1990s. The rapper has released well over 200 singles, thirteen studio albums, more than two dozen mixtapes and EPs put together, plus other projects throughout his career. With such an extensive catalog, it can sometimes be hard to choose a favorite song much less a favorite verse, but Lil Wayne was tackled with the question in a recent interview in which he revealed some of his preferred hits to perform.

The rapper was asked by the interviewer with whom he sat on stage what he thinks some of his best verses are, and interestingly, he didn’t name-drop anything from the last decade. “To me ‘A Milli’ is always one of my best verses,” Lil Wayne said. He went on to add “Steady Mobbin” to the list though he couldn’t recall the title. Instead, the Young Money Radio host rapped the part of the lyrics that he recalled. “I don’t know the name of the song but it’s ‘Man f**k these n***as’ – that one, that’s one of my favorites,” he said causing a burst of laughter from the audience and host.

“I don’t know if these are my favorites, I know I like performing these songs. I love performing ‘A Milli,’ and I love performing ‘I’m Going In’,” he added. The revelation stirred up a heated debate online with fans and critics touting their own personal favorites and disputing Lil Wayne’s choices. “Na he definitely had better verses,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

It also incited a whole thread on Twitter with fans sharing videos of their favorite tracks from the Young Money rapper. “6 foot 7 gotta be one of his best verses,” one fan wrote. “If I ruled the world,” another fan tweeted. Others posted titles such as “Like A Man,” “Bloody Mary,” “Georgia Bush,” and a ton more.

What are some of Lil Wayne’s best verses for you?

Watch Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” video below.