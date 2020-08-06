Benzino Out Of Jail After Tooth Stuck In His Hand From Prison Fight

Benzino wants the world to know his side of the story that resulted in his recent arrest.

On Friday, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star found himself on the wrong side of the law following an incident with his ex-girlfriend’s new man. Benzino and Althea Heart’s relationship has almost always been volatile, despite the couple appearing on shows like Marriage Bootcamp in an effort to save things for the sake of their young son. In the past four years, Althea has been arrested twice for domestic violence against her baby daddy, with Benzino taking out a restraining order and also alleging that she had prevented him from seeing their child. Even though they are officially through at present, Benzino was reportedly unhappy to see his ex with another man.

On Friday morning, Althea and her new guy went for a walk in the neighborhood and returned to find Benzino by the boyfriend’s truck. According to him, the hip hop exec began harassing the pair, and when the man tried to leave in his truck, Benzino hit it multiple times, causing dents. He was then arrested on charges of second-degree criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Bail was set at $8,450, which Benzino has now posted, and shared with his Instagram followers that not all is as it seems. “Don’t got too much to say other than I’m home and God is good,” he wrote. “Just know there’s another side to the story and I’ll be addressing mine at a later time.” Following his arrest, Benzino claimed that he was in the area watching his son play tennis when a male came up to him and told him he was going to shoot him. The founder of The Source denied having damaged the man’s vehicle, but a witness’s account says otherwise.