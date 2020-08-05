Teejay Drops New Song Weirdly Titled “SMH KMT” – Listen It

Teejay drops off a new song that’s weirdly titled, “SMH KMT.”

Teejay is seeking his spot in the realms of prolific releasers by wheeling off two brand new songs in less than three days. However, the latest release from the Montego Bay artiste has led to some fans questioning the reason for the title of the track. The latest track is titled “SMH KMT” however, there is only one mention of the acronyms throughout the song.

“When I heard smh kmt swr mi think the song would be abt being depressed or jus cah bada u give up, then boom here comes another lit song song. lit till mi phn drop outta mi hand to the way it haawwwt. I’ve misjudged your title #up top 4eva. gwan do you boss,” was the comment left by one fan.

For a few others, the cover art for the single brought about a different ideology from what they were given when Teejay started his delivery. Just to be clear, “SMH KMT” is a potent tribute to his female fans who appreciate the singjay’s ability to deliver some of the genre’s most raunchy lines in the most melodic of ways. The lyrics and flow do feel similar to other cuts from Teejay, however, it doesn’t make it any less catchy for dancehall lovers.

“The artistes them keep getting more weird with the song titles but good song. Is like them running out of song title ideas,” one fan said.

The song is produced by Top Braff Music, who previously provided the Top Braff Riddim, which featured Teejay and Shenseea’s collaboration “Car Seat.”

Go ahead and stream “SMH KMT” below.

