Taylor Swift Dethroned Nicki Minaj As Female With Most Hot 100 Hits

Nicki Minaj has been dethroned by Taylor Swift for most Billboard Hot 100 hits for a female artist.

After earning her second No. 1 song with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz” Nicki Minaj set a new benchmark for the greatest number of Billboard Hot 100 entries among women. However, the release of Taylor Swift’s Folklore sent the pop singer straight to the top of the leaderboard. According to Billboard, every last track from the standard edition of Taylor Swift’s new album charted on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The 16 additional new entries was enough to make the singer the new record holder for female artist with the most Hot 100 hits. Now with 113 entries, Swift has beaten Nicki Minaj’s 110.

Minaj was the first woman ever to earn 100 career visits to the coveted chart putting her in the same ranks as the rest of the Young Money trio Lil Wayne and Drake. Nicki held the record for most Billboard Hot 100 entries for a female artist since May 2017 when she beat Aretha Franklin’s record for 73 entries after matching the Queen of Soul in March 2017.

Over three years later, Nicki Minaj says goodbye to the record for now as Taylor Swift beats her by 3 songs. The Queen Radio star is currently working on her fifth studio album which should be out later this year. That will inevitably help her to regain her title when the album songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Nicki hasn’t spoken about her new album in a while as she is pretty busy these days with her personal life. The “Yikes” rapper who is still technically a newly wed is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty to be delivered possibly this year as well. The last time she spoke on her upcoming album in an interview she said it was “fierce, fun and unapologetic” and gushed over how excited she was to drop it.

Do you think Nicki will take back the title of most Hot 100 entries among women by the end of 2020?