Da Brat Reveals Embarrassing Details On Eminem & Mariah Carey’s Alleged Hookup

Da Brat shared some details about an alleged hookup between Eminem and Mariah Carey that’s pretty embarrassing.

For years now, there has been a whole lot of talk and speculation surrounding what actually went down between Eminem and Mariah Carey. The two superstars have traded diss tracks aimed at each other in the past after allegedly dabbling in some form of a romantic relationship. As we all wait for Mariah’s upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah, some of those close to her are giving fans a sneak peek as to what they might expect in the book. Rapper and good friend of Mariah, Da Brat, recently spoke out on a new episode of Dish Nation in response to questions about Eminem and Mariah’s past.

After the hosts brought up rumors that Slim Shady is nervous about the details of the memoir, citing a US Weekly article that claims, “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah’s gonna say he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,”, Da Brat felt the need to set the record straight. “He was never in bed with her. Let’s get this clear,” she claimed. “When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex.”

While such potentially embarrassing details between two consenting adults should probably stay behind closed doors, Eminem has never shied away from making vulgar and outlandish claims about Mariah in his lyrics, so many would say that fair is fair. Neither Mariah nor Em have responded to Da Brat’s comments, but we all know Eminem isn’t likely to go long without sharing his side of the story. Only time will tell if the memoir does, in fact, contain these graphic details, so perhaps Em is waiting to buy his copy before issuing a response.